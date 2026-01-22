Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Provide Updates on Winter Storm

Today Governor Stein held a briefing to provide updates and guidance as a winter storm approaches North Carolina. The Governor was joined by NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Jeff Smythe, NC Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson, NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray, NC State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson, and Major General Todd Hunt of the North Carolina National Guard.

“This weekend’s winter storm is likely to impact most of North Carolina, so please make a plan now to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” said Governor Stein. “A State of Emergency is in effect, and our State Emergency Response Team is activated and ready to assist impacted communities. The most important thing you can do right now is prepare for potential power outages and have emergency supplies ready.”

Light precipitation is forecast to begin early on Saturday, spreading from west to east. Storm impacts could include hazardous driving conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, damage to tree limbs from ice accumulation, and power outages that have the potential to be long lasting. Portions of the state may experience major impacts, especially in southwestern North Carolina.

Yesterday, Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency as North Carolina prepared for the impacts of the winter storm. Read the Governor’s executive order here. The State Emergency Response Team has been activated ahead of the storm’s arrival on Saturday to assist affected communities with any response needs. In preparation for the winter storm:

More than 1,600 NCDOT crews and contractors have been pre-treating roads, restocking salt supplies and getting ready for the storm. Crews had placed more than 800,000 gallons of brine to pre-treat thousands of miles of state-maintained roads across North Carolina. The state agency will continue to monitor the storm’s expected impacts to roads and is ready to work around-the-clock in shifts to plow and treat snow and ice until state-maintained roads are cleared. Chainsaw crews will be deployed to cut and remove downed trees and debris from roads and work with utilities when downed trees involve power lines.

With concurrence from the Council of State, the Governor directed the waiver of certain transportation regulations for vehicles supporting emergency response efforts across the state. This action allows for better coordination of response efforts.

“Winter storm watches have been issued for most of the state with impacts from this storm expected to last into early next week,” said Director of Emergency Management Will Ray. “We will continue to work with the entire State Emergency Response Team – local and state governments, the private sector, and our non-profit and volunteer partners – as the forecast continues to evolve to ensure we can support our 11 million North Carolinians.”

“We urge people to get prepared now for what’s shaping up to be a very cold period for our state,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “Please don’t try to drive once the storm hits unless it’s necessary. Please protect yourselves, your families and everyone responding to this storm by being patient and playing it safe.”

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.