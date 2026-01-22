Aeronautics Commission awards highway contract in January

At its January regular business meeting, the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission awarded a contract valued at approximately $563,038 for a Wyoming Department of Transportation construction project.

The Commission awarded the bid to Montana-based Z&Z Coating, Inc. for a crack sealing project involving repairing spalled concrete and sealing asphalt cracks, concrete cracks and concrete joints at various airports in Albany, Carbon, Goshen, Laramie and Platte Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

This project is funded primarily by state dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.