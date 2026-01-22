Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,833 in the last 365 days.

Aeronautics Commission awards highway contract in January

At its January regular business meeting, the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission awarded a contract valued at approximately $563,038 for a Wyoming Department of Transportation construction project.

The Commission awarded the bid to Montana-based Z&Z Coating, Inc. for a crack sealing project involving repairing spalled concrete and sealing asphalt cracks, concrete cracks and concrete joints at various airports in Albany, Carbon, Goshen, Laramie and Platte Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

This project is funded primarily by state dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aeronautics Commission awards highway contract in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.