'PRIMITIVE WAR 2' ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL SEQUEL TO CULT WAR-HORROR HIT

New Teaser Poster for Primitive War 2

Luke Sparke Returns to Write, Direct, and Produce the Next Chapter of the Primitive War Saga

This is about escalation—what happens when control is lost, when nature adapts faster than military doctrine, and when the war itself becomes secondary to what’s been unleashed.” — Luke Sparke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primitive War 2, the official sequel to the cult war-horror feature Primitive War, has been announced by Sparke Films, with filmmaker Luke Sparke returning as writer, director, and producer. It’s based on the book series by Ethan Pettus.Building on the success of the first film, Primitive War 2 expands the scope and mythology of the franchise, pushing deeper into the Vietnam conflict zone where 1960s warfare collides with prehistoric predators. The sequel is positioned as a darker, more intense escalation — and more grounded war epic—continuing the series’ distinctive blend of military realism and survival horror.Set in the aftermath of the original film, Primitive War 2 follows a new U.S. platoon sent into an increasingly unstable valley, where competing kill zones, rival apex predators, and secret Cold War agendas converge. As containment collapses, the mission becomes one of survival — and the cost of failure threatens to extend far beyond the battlefield.Sparke, who also served as editor, Production designer and VFX supervisor on the first film, described the sequel as “a natural evolution of the story.”“The first film was about discovery,” said Sparke. “This is about escalation—what happens when control is lost, when nature adapts faster than military doctrine, and when the war itself becomes secondary to what’s been unleashed.”The original Primitive War was released internationally and quickly gained a strong following for its grounded tone, practical military detail, and distinctive approach to the dinosaur genre. The sequel aims to further cement the franchise as a unique entry in the dinosaur and war-horror space.Series author Ethan Pettus adds, “I had a blast watching the first Primitive War film, and I’m excited to see how the sequel goes!”Primitive War alumni are also reuniting, including Sparke’s local Queensland based production crew and producers Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, Executive Producer Geoff Imrie and Co-Producer Alex Becconsall. Carmel and Geoff Imrie produce through their company, Let It Be Entertainment.Primitive War 2 is currently in late development, with production targeting a 2027 release. Deals with many of the same international buyers and studios are currently being closed along with new expansions. Casting is underway and additional production details will be announced at a later date.Luke Sparke is repped by Ben Levine at Link Entertainment, Vivek Kolli at Kolli Management and Adam Vitable at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.Sparke Films is an independent Australian production company specializing in cinematic, action-driven genre storytelling. Founded by filmmaker Luke Sparke, the company has produced the feature films Primitive War, Bring Him to Me, Occupation, and Occupation: Rainfall, achieving global distribution across theatrical, streaming, and home media platforms. Primitive War was released in August 2025 and holds a higher Rotten Tomatoes critic and audience score for a dinosaur film in 2025. YouTubers Corridor Crew 'Visual effect artists react' praised the films visual effects and critics Film Threat gave the film 9/10. Primitive War's teaser and trailer went viral with millions of views in the first 24 hours and a sold-out ballroom 20 panel and San Diego Comic Con 2025.ABOUT LET IT BE ENTERTAINMENTLet It Be Entertainment is an independent film and television production company founded in 2021 by Carmel Imrie and Geoff Imrie.Since its inception, the company has worked closely in partnership with Sparke Films as Executive Producer, contributing to a range of high-concept and ambitious projects; Occupation; Rainfall, Bring Him To Me, Scurry and Primitive War. Let It Be Entertainment has continued to play a key role in supporting original storytelling through development, coproduction, and creative collaboration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.