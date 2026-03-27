HABITAT LA’S 2026 LOS ANGELES BUILDERS BALL® PHOTOS AND GENERIC INTERVIEWS NOW AVAILABLE

Dream Builder Award Recipient Tina Knowles and Habitat LA President & CEO Erin Rank at The 2026 Los Angeles Builder’s Ball Photo Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

HABITAT LA’S LOS ANGELES BUILDERS BALL® HONORS TINA KNOWLES, U.S. BANK, AND BROOKFIELD RESIDENTIAL RAISING MORE THAN $1M FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR ANGELENOS

Habitat LA is, in this very moment, making sure that homeownership is possible for first time homebuyers and that people who have suffered in these wildfires have hope” — Habitat LA President and CEO Erin Rank

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) raised more than $1 Million dollars to help fuel the organization’s efforts to build and preserve affordable housing during the 2026 Los Angeles Builders Ballhosted by Billy Harris along with Presenting Sponsor U.S. Bank. The organization’s largest annual fundraiser took place at the Fairmont Century City on Thursday, March 26th with entertainment by the legendary DJ duo The Baka Boyz and a performance closing out the night by the iconic R&B group Shalamar.Download Generic Red Carpet Interviews Download Photos from the evening - photo credit Rob Latour/ShutterstockThe annual ‘party-with-a-purpose’ featured red carpet arrivals, with the carpet being hosted by award-winning journalist and media personality Segun Oduolowu. A live auction took place with rare items from The LA Lakers and LeBron James, A Dancing with the Stars experience, a stay at The Peninsula Beverly Hills and tickets to the famous LA vs. The Bay game with The Dodgers and The Giants in May among various other luxury items.This prestigious event honored Tina Knowles with the Dream Builder Award for her for her unwavering commitment to uplifting communities of color around the world, U.S. Bank received the Foundation Builder Award for their continued commitment to providing access to affordable housing, and Brookfield Residential was named the 2026 Builder of the Year for its steadfast support of Habitat LA’s mission to build more affordable housing across Los Angeles.“Habitat LA is, in this very moment, making sure that homeownership is possible for first time homebuyers and that people who have suffered in these wildfires have hope,” said Habitat LA President and CEO Erin Rank. “This year has been emotional for a lot of us; 12,000 people became homeless overnight, without any warning. I've been filled with hope, seeing Angelinos come forward and be willing to offer whatever they can. That’s really the humanity part of Habitat for Humanity that we rely on every day. It's the volunteers who step forward, to meet people where they are, and make sure that they have a warm and safe place to live.”Other notable attendees included Andy Richter, Adina Porter, Lakers legends Bryon Scott and his wife Cece Sott, Pastor Jonathan DeCuir and civil right attorney Areva Martin among many others.MEDIA CONTACTSJennifer Curran, 310-906-6637, jcurran@habitatla.orgMakebra Bridges, Habitat Los Angeles, 562-455-5804, Mbridges@habitatla.org

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