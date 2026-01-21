Syria: ICRC concerned over worsening humanitarian situation

The fighting has also placed essential civilian infrastructure, including water pumping stations, dams, and electricity networks serving millions of people, at risk, while also endangering detention facilities and camps. This raises grave concerns for the safety, health, and dignity of detainees and of thousands of camp residents, as well as for the ability of humanitarian actors to access them, provide medical care and support the provision of other essential humanitarian services.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) calls on all parties to:

Protect civilians and those no longer participating in hostilities, including the wounded and sick and persons in prisons and camps

Spare essential civilian infrastructure and objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population

Respect and protect healthcare facilities, ambulances and first responders

Facilitate safe and voluntary movement for civilians fleeing affected areas as well as safe and voluntary return for those wishing to go back, and ensure protection for those who choose to remain

Ensure immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access



The ICRC is closely engaging with authorities and humanitarian partners as it responds to urgent needs. We stand ready to scale up our support to the extent possible to ease suffering and protect the dignity of civilians who have already endured hardship for far too long.