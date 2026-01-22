Learn firearm basics at free MDC workshop Feb. 11 in Columbia

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Wednesday, Feb. 11 for a beginner shooting sports program at MDC’s Central Regional Office in Columbia. This program will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Participants will learn firearm safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance, and safe storage for handguns, rifles, and shotguns. The workshop will also cover different types of ammunition and how to match them to the proper firearm.

This event is designed for those ages 12 and older, and participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUm.

Questions about this event can be sent to Community Education Assistant Madeline Cox at madeline.cox@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.