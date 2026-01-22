Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,858 in the last 365 days.

MDC to host introductory furbearer hunting program Feb. 7 in Ash Grove

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Furbearer hunting can be done at times of the year when other hunting seasons are closed.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host an introductory Furbearer Hunting program from 8:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7 at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Farm Road 61 in Ash Grove.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208795

MDC staff will go over the basics of furbearer hunting and trapping, as well as equipment needed, set-ups, and calling. Advanced tactics will also be covered.

To find out more about the Furbearer Hunting program or other events at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC to host introductory furbearer hunting program Feb. 7 in Ash Grove

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.