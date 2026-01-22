MDC to host introductory furbearer hunting program Feb. 7 in Ash Grove

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Furbearer hunting can be done at times of the year when other hunting seasons are closed.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host an introductory Furbearer Hunting program from 8:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7 at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Farm Road 61 in Ash Grove.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208795

MDC staff will go over the basics of furbearer hunting and trapping, as well as equipment needed, set-ups, and calling. Advanced tactics will also be covered.

To find out more about the Furbearer Hunting program or other events at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.