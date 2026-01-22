THE ZERO PROOF ANNOUNCES NATIONAL RETAIL LAUNCH WITH TARGET

Expanding Access to Premium Non-Alcoholic Beverages as Dry January Becomes a Year-Round Wellness Movement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zero Proof, the largest online retailer and distributor of adult non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, today announced a national retail launch with Target, bringing a curated selection of non-alcoholic wines and ready-to-drink cocktails to Target stores nationwide this month.

The strategic expansion is timely, supported by sustained mindful drinking growth, with over 30% of U.S. adults participating in Dry January last year. Crucially, a significant portion continues moderating alcohol intake beyond January, showing a year-round commitment to wellness, not just a temporary resolution.

Target launched with two Saint Viviana wines in January, followed by four additional products arriving in March 2026.

Launched in January 2026

Saint Viviana Sparkling Chardonnay

Saint Viviana Cabernet Sauvignon

Launching March 2026

Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Wine

Oddbird GSM Red Wine

Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni

Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini

These six products were selected for their craftsmanship, balance, and complexity, offering a true adult drinking experience without alcohol. The Zero Proof evaluates hundreds of beverages each year and curates only those that meet its standards for flavor, structure, and elevated profiles.

More than one in three U.S. adults now actively seeks to reduce or moderate alcohol consumption, driven by wellness, better sleep, and lifestyle alignment. In response, major retailers are expanding access to low- and no-alcohol options through dedicated in-store placements and wellness-focused merchandising. Target’s growing non-alcoholic assortment reflects this evolution, meeting consumers where they are today with their “Wellness: Perfectly Picked For You” campaign.

“This partnership represents an important step forward for the non-alcoholic category,” said Sean Goldsmith, Co-Founder and CEO of The Zero Proof. “Dry January introduces many people to alcohol-free options, but what we are seeing now is lasting behavior change. Target recognizes that moderation is becoming part of everyday life, and this collaboration makes exceptional non-alcoholic products easier to find.”

Saint Viviana Sparkling Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon will begin appearing in Target stores nationwide this month, with additional products from Oddbird and Lapo’s rolling out in March. With coast-to-coast distribution underway, The Zero Proof continues its mission to make premium non-alcoholic beverages accessible to consumers across every major market.

The Zero Proof’s wholesale program has helped build national demand for premium non-alcoholic beverages through partnerships with leading restaurants, boutique hotels, and hospitality groups across the country, supporting broader retail expansion.

About The Zero Proof

The Zero Proof is the largest online retailer of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States. With a curated portfolio of more than 400 products, ranging from elevated NA wines and aperitifs to rare Italian amari, the company serves consumers seeking refined, flavorful alcohol-free experiences. The Zero Proof partners with leading retailers, restaurants, and cultural organizations to expand access to premium non-alcoholic beverages across the country.

Learn more at www.TheZeroProof.com.

