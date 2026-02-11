The Zero Proof Partners with the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America® to Elevate Non-Alcoholic Hospitality

At The Zero Proof, hospitality is at the heart of everything we do.” — Sean Goldsmith, co-founder and CEO of The Zero Proof

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zero Proof, the largest online retailer and distributor of premium non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, today announced a new partnership with the James Beard Foundation’s 2025–2026 Taste America tour, a celebrated national dining series that brings together acclaimed chefs and food lovers for exciting walk-around tastings and intimate dinners across 20 U.S. cities—all in support of the James Beard Foundation’s mission of Good Food for Good® and a more sustainable, equitable, and delicious future for the independent restaurant industry.

As a local partner of Taste America through the conclusion of the 2025–2026 tour, The Zero Proof will support the tour’s upcoming culinary experiences by highlighting thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic beverage offerings from Oddbird and Lapo’s, reinforcing the growing role of elevated NA options in modern hospitality. The partnership reflects a broader shift within the restaurant industry, as chefs and operators respond to increasing guest demand for non-alcoholic beverages that meet the same standards of quality, craftsmanship, and intention as traditional beverage programs.

“At The Zero Proof, hospitality is at the heart of everything we do,” said Sean Goldsmith, co-founder and CEO of The Zero Proof. “Restaurants have always been a home away from home for me, and we believe non-alcoholic beverages play an important role in making those spaces welcoming for everyone. This partnership reflects how hospitality is evolving to meet guests where they are.”

The Zero Proof works closely with chefs, restaurants, and hospitality groups nationwide to bring thoughtful non-alcoholic options into on-premise settings, from tasting menus to cocktail programs.

Taste America celebrates the incredible independent restaurants at the heart of our communities, economy, and culture, while giving back in a meaningful way. Proceeds from each ticket sold go directly to supporting the James Beard Foundation’s mission and national programming as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Select Taste America events will spotlight acclaimed restaurants already embracing premium non-alcoholic programs, including Alinea in Chicago, Basta in Boulder, and Uchi in Austin, demonstrating how thoughtful NA offerings can complement world-class dining experiences.

Throughout the upcoming tour stops, The Zero Proof will share highlights from participating cities and chefs, spotlighting how non-alcoholic beverages are being integrated into modern dining experiences across the country. The partnership builds on The Zero Proof’s growing collaborations with national brands and cultural institutions committed to moving the non-alcoholic category forward.

The partnership launches as part of the 2025–2026 Taste America tour, with upcoming events running through March 22:

-New York, NY: Tuesday, February 24 at Market 57

-San Francisco, CA: Sunday, March 1 at Saluhall at 945 Market

-Dallas, TX: Tuesday, March 3 at Sachet

-Chicago, IL: Tuesday, March 10 at Bar Sótano

-Philadelphia, PA: Wednesday, March 18 at The Grand Belle at The Bellevue

-Phoenix, AZ: Sunday, March 22 at The Gladly

For more information about the upcoming Taste America events and the program as a whole, visit www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-series.

The Zero Proof is the largest online retailer of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States. With a curated selection of over 400 products—from sophisticated NA wines and whiskey alternatives to rare Italian amaros—the company caters to consumers seeking elevated alcohol-free options. The Zero Proof also partners with leading retailers, hospitality groups, and cultural organizations to expand access to premium non-alcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.TheZeroProof.com.

