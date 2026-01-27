Arete Now Offers Flat-Fee Data Mining and Document Review Solutions in the United Kingdom

UK-based organisations can now leverage Arete's in-house team of experts to meet regulatory requirements quickly and confidently.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete proudly announces the expansion of its industry-leading Data Mining and Document Review services to the United Kingdom. This offering enables organisations to quickly, confidently, and cost‑effectively meet regulatory requirements after a cyber incident.With deep experience in global privacy regulations, incident response, and large-scale data review, Arete’s specialized, in-house Data Mining team has helped thousands of organisations navigate complex data incidents and compliance challenges. Arete leverages cutting-edge technology specifically designed to minimize data volume, identify and extract sensitive personal data, and accelerate review time, resulting in faster, lower-cost outcomes for clients.A key benefit is Arete’s transparent, predictable per-document pricing, which gives clients confidence and peace of mind to support critical decision-making and creates greater cost certainty and more accurate outcomes.“Arete is committed to helping organizations turn complexity into clarity during critical moments,” says Mark Brannigan, Regional Sales Director, UK & EMEA. “Expanding our Data Mining and Document Review solutions to the UK market allows our team of seasoned experts to support even more organizations as they navigate data breach notifications and regulatory requirements both here in the UK and for large-scale, global incidents.”To learn more about Arete’s Data Mining and Document Review solutions, contact DataBreachDiscovery@areteir.com.About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from thousands of engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.areteir.com

