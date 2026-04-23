Joe Mann named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida finalist by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

This recognition only strengthens our resolve to keep serving, keep innovating, and keep answering the call to protect, defend, and stop this persistent threat.” — Joe Mann, Founder and CEO of Arete

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Mann, founder and CEO of Arete, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Florida Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.An independent panel of judges selected Mann among 35 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.“I am humbled to be named a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of The Year 2026 Florida Award. I accept this honor with deep gratitude, knowing it is a tribute to the extraordinary people of Arete, our trusted partners, and the courageous clients who have placed their confidence in us during some of the most difficult moments of their journey,” said Joe Mann, founder and CEO of Arete. “Each day, our team works to help businesses, institutions, and communities respond to, resolve for, and prevent cybercrime that threatens livelihoods, reputations, disrupts economies, and erodes the most trusted relationships across the world. This recognition only strengthens our resolve to keep serving, keep innovating, and keep answering the call to protect, defend, and stop this persistent threat.”Arete was founded in 2016 by Joe Mann and fellow cyber, risk, and intelligence practitioners who recognized that ransomware and financially motivated cyberattacks were rapidly escalating and disrupting global commerce. What began as a small team of fewer than ten has grown into an organization of over 400 professionals that supports companies, insurers, financial institutions, and governments worldwide. Today, Arete delivers intelligence-led cyber risk and incident response solutions that help organizations navigate ransomware and financial crime events, make compliant decisions, restore operations quickly, and strengthen long-term resilience.Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.This year’s Florida finalists represent many industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more.Regional award winners will be announced on June 12 during a special celebration in Miami and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum , where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Florida, sponsors also include ADP and Selective Insight– regional Silver sponsors.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Yearhas celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Yearcompetition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. About AreteArete helps organizations stay ahead of cyber threats with standardized, intelligence-led detection, response, resolution, and resilience capabilities. Leveraging data from thousands of engagements, we operationalize cyber intelligence to drive defensible decisions across response, remediation, recovery, and payment. During an incident, Arete restores business operations faster than the industry average, saving billions in business interruption. Our managed and advisory services leverage real-time data to identify threats earlier, mitigate potential data security-related risks, and help companies strengthen their cyber resilience. Learn more at areteir.com.

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