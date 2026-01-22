Cory Watson Attorneys Welcomes Associate Attorney Juan T. Williams

Cory Watson Attorneys is pleased to announce that Juan T. Williams has joined the firm as a personal injury attorney.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cory Watson Attorneys is pleased to announce that Juan T. Williams has joined the firm as a personal injury attorney. Licensed to practice in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, Williams brings more than 15 years of legal experience and a distinctive background in social work that enhances the firm’s compassionate, client-focused approach.Before becoming an attorney, Williams earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work and began his professional career with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. His firsthand experience working with children and families facing systemic challenges inspired him to pursue a legal career dedicated to advocacy, accountability, and justice for those harmed by negligence.Williams has practiced law in Mississippi and Tennessee since 2008 and in Arkansas since 2019. Over the course of his career, he has earned a reputation for empathy, diligence, and relentless advocacy. He is particularly proud of securing a multi-million-dollar settlement while serving as co-counsel with Cory Watson Attorneys—an achievement that reflects both his legal skill and collaborative approach.A longtime resident of the Memphis area, Williams has lived in the community for more than 25 years and raised his family there. He remains deeply involved in community service, serving as a ministry leader at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, participating in the church’s Couples Ministry, and maintaining lifelong membership in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.Williams earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law and holds a Master of Science in Social Work from the University of Tennessee. He is admitted to practice in multiple state and federal courts and maintains active membership in numerous professional legal organizations.About Cory Watson AttorneysCory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $4 billion for clients across the country and is frequently appointed to leadership roles in major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and defective products. Practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental and Toxic Torts.

