Cory Watson Attorneys Announces Appointments of Joel Caldwell and Tiffany Webber Carpenter as Principals

Tiffany Webber Carpenter Joel Caldwell

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cory Watson Attorneys, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Alabama and Tennessee, announced that it has elected two new principals—Joel Caldwell and Tiffany Webber Carpenter—to its leadership team.Joel and Tiffany bring extensive experience in complex litigation and have played critical roles in advancing the firm’s work in high-impact personal injury and mass tort cases.“We are excited to announce Joel and Tiffany as principals in our firm,” said Leila H. Watson, Co-founder & Principal of Cory Watson Attorneys. “Both are exceptional attorneys whose dedication to our clients, our team, and the mission of this firm reflects the best of Cory Watson Attorneys. Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”The appointments further strengthen Cory Watson Attorneys’ ability to deliver high-level legal representation across the country while ensuring long-term strategic growth and continuity.About Joel CaldwellAs the youngest of four, Joel developed a strong sense of advocacy and determination early in life. Motivated by the opportunity to help clients during difficult moments, he is driven by results and a commitment to justice, earning numerous settlements and verdicts. A Hoover, Alabama native, Joel earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University on a full athletic scholarship as a four-year football letterman, and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law. He is licensed in Alabama, widely recognized for his work, and actively involved in professional and community leadership across the state. At Cory Watson Attorneys, he handles personal injury and mass tort cases nationwide. Joel previously served as President of the Magic City Bar Association in 2023, is currently a board member of Volunteer Lawyers of Birmingham and serves on the Client Security Fund Committee of the Alabama State Bar. He also coaches Woodlawn High School’s Mock Trial team for the Students Today l Lawyers Tomorrow Birmingham City-Wide Mock Trial Competition.About Tiffany Webber CarpenterTiffany has lived in Memphis since 2014 after residing across the South, Northeast, and West Coast—experiences that shaped her deep compassion for people from all walks of life. Inspired by her own childhood medical malpractice case and her grandfather’s legacy as a Tuskegee Airman and civil rights advocate, Tiffany has dedicated her career to fighting for justice. She earned degrees from Duke University and the University of Alabama, including her Juris Doctor. At Cory Watson Attorneys, she handles personal injury, civil rights, and mass tort cases nationwide. She is licensed in six states and was named the 2023 Outstanding New Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association. Tiffany is a Vice President in the Tennessee Trial Lawyers.About Cory Watson AttorneysCory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $4 billion for clients across the country and is frequently appointed to leadership roles in major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and defective products. Practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental and Toxic Torts.

