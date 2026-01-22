ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the appointment of John Henry Thompson as the state’s new Solicitor General.

Thompson’s hiring follows the distinguished service of Stephen Petrany, who was Georgia’s fifth Solicitor General from November 2021 through December 2025. His appointment took effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

“John Henry Thompson is an exceptional legal mind whose appellate experience will serve Georgians well,” said Carr. “As we welcome him to our team, we also want to thank former Solicitor General Stephen Petrany for his tireless commitment to defending our laws, our Constitution, and the interests of all our fellow Georgians. We wish him the best, and we look forward to working with John Henry to provide the highest quality representation for the people of our state.”

As Solicitor General, Thompson will oversee the office’s appellate and multi-state litigation in state and federal courts. He will also collaborate on all phases of significant litigation with other attorneys at the Department of Law and advise the Attorney General on matters of national interest that may impact the State of Georgia.

Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, Thompson was an associate in the Issues and Appeals Practice of Jones Day in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. He previously served as a law clerk to Justice Neil M. Gorsuch on the United States Supreme Court, Judge Thomas B. Griffith on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Judge Diane S. Sykes on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Thompson received his bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Political Science from the University of Georgia. He graduated with high honors from the University of Chicago Law School.