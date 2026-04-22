ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams related to the current wildfires in South Georgia.

“We’re praying for all those in South Georgia and thankful for the first responders who are on the front lines protecting lives and property,” said Carr. “With evacuations in place and families seeking shelter, we want to be clear — anyone artificially increasing costs on the backs of hardworking Georgians will be prosecuted. We know this is a difficult time, and we’ll fight to ensure those impacted have the resources they need to rebuild and recover.”

Price Gouging

Along with a burn ban issued on April 22, 2026, Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for Georgia wildfires for 91 Georgia counties – making state resources available to local governments and entities within the area most impacted. The emergency declaration took effect on April 22, 2026, and will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026. Read the emergency order here.

The Executive Order invokes the Price Gouging Statute as it pertains to goods and services necessary to support preparation, response, and recovery activities related to the State of Emergency, including motor fuel, diesel fuel and other petroleum products. While the State of Emergency remains in effect, businesses in the identified counties may not sell, or offer to sell at retail, any goods or services identified by the Governor at a price higher than the amount at which the goods or services were sold or offered for sale before the declaration of the State of Emergency. Price increases on goods or services are permitted only if they accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it, plus the retailer's average markup percentage applied during the 10 days immediately prior to the declaration of a State of Emergency.

Fraud

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to help consumers avoid scams and other fraud in relation to the fires.

Check hotel and motel prices online ahead of time and confirm the rates.

For property damage after the fire, steer clear of any contractor who asks for full payment up-front, only accepts payment in cash, or refuses to provide you with a written contract.

Avoid door-to-door offers for home repair work. Instead, ask friends and neighbors for referrals.

Be skeptical of any contractor that offers to pay your insurance deductible or offers other no-cost incentives, as these can be signs of fraud. Always talk to your insurance company before committing to any storm-related repairs or inspections.

Ask contractors for references and check them out.

Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if there are any complaints against the business.

Ensure that the contractor has the required licensing and/or affiliation: General contractors, electricians, plumbers, and heating and air conditioning contractors must be licensed with the Secretary of State’s Office. To look up a contractor, visit sos.ga.gov . Please note that certain specialty occupations such as roofers, tree removal services, painters, drywall contractors and repair handymen are not required to be licensed by the state.

Legitimate contractors should be able to provide the following: Business license General liability insurance Workers compensation insurance Written manufacturer warranties Written labor warranties



Charity Fraud

Fraudulent charities tend to popup quickly following a tragedy or natural disaster.

It is fairly easy for a scammer to set up a realistic-looking website, copy a logo, or create a name that sounds very close to that of a well-known charity. Consumers should also be careful when responding to ads or posts they see on social media or crowdfunding sites, as these are not always legitimate – even if they have been shared or liked by your friends. It is very important to take your time to review an organization thoroughly before you give someone your money.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to help Georgians avoid charity fraud.

Consider donating only to charities you know and trust.

Be especially cautious about any social network fundraising.

The following websites can help you determine whether an organization is reputable and how likely it is to use your money effectively and efficiently:

Find out whether the charity plans to share your contact information with other charitable organizations or marketing companies. This commonly occurs, which is why people often receive solicitations from other charities after making a donation. You can review a charitable organization’s donor privacy policies by visiting Charity Navigator and BBB Wise Giving Alliance .

Never give out your credit card or bank account information in response to an unsolicited phone call, email or text. Instead, ask the person to mail you the information.

Additional tips about charities can be found on the Consumer Protection Division’s website.

Resources

Consumers who believe they may have encountered a scam or price gouging should file a report with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division online or by calling (404) 651-8600 or (800) 869-1123. More information about price gouging is also available on the Division’s website.

Report suspicious charitable solicitations to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Charities Division online or by calling (470) 312-2640.

Keep up to date with information on Wildfires from the Georgia Forestry Commission on their website: https://gatrees.org/

Keep up to date on Governor Kemp’s Executive Orders on the Governor’s website: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2026