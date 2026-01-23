Xraised Interviews James Hunter on Why College Is the Perfect Time to Launch a Startup

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Xraised, entrepreneur and educator James H. Hunter III shares expertise from more than three decades of experience building companies and teaching entrepreneurship. He gives insights on why college students are uniquely positioned to start successful businesses—and why waiting until after graduation may no longer be the best path for aspiring founders.

Drawing on his journey as a startup founder, educator, and author, Hunter explains how real-world execution, not just theory, shapes entrepreneurial success. From selling a company for over $40 million to mentoring first-time founders, his perspective blends practical experience with academic insight.

From Classroom to Company

Throughout the conversation, Hunter reflects on the defining moments of his career, including the challenges and rewards of building companies from the ground up. He emphasizes that entrepreneurship is best learned through action—testing ideas, making decisions under pressure, and learning from failure.

Rather than positioning success as a linear path, Hunter highlights the importance of adaptability and resilience. These qualities, he notes, are often developed earlier than people expect, making the college years an ideal environment for experimentation and growth.



Why College Is the Ideal Time to Start a Business

One of the most compelling points Hunter makes is that college is often the perfect—yet overlooked—launchpad for aspiring entrepreneurs. During their time in school, students have access to invaluable resources that become much harder to come by later, such as mentorship, peer collaboration, faculty support, and startup competitions.

Hunter explains that the relatively lower risk of the college environment allows students to test ideas without the same financial and personal pressures faced later in life. This combination of flexibility and support creates an optimal setting for learning how to build and scale a business.



Challenging the Traditional Career Path

Hunter’s Amazon best-selling book, Graduate A CEO, challenges the conventional notion that students should wait until after graduation to pursue entrepreneurship. In the interview, he outlines how the book reframes college as a proving ground for leadership, execution, and ownership.

The book provides practical guidance on how students can move from idea to implementation, encouraging them to think of themselves as CEOs in training. According to Hunter, this mindset shift is critical for building confidence and momentum early in an entrepreneurial career.



Bridging Academia and Real-World Entrepreneurship

As a former adjunct assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and an entrepreneur-in-residence, Hunter has worked extensively to close the gap between academic learning and business execution. He argues that entrepreneurship education should focus not only on concepts, but on helping students launch real ventures.

By integrating practical experience into academic settings, Hunter believes universities can better prepare students for the realities of entrepreneurship. This approach transforms education from passive learning into active company-building.



Taking the First Step Toward Becoming a CEO

For students and aspiring entrepreneurs who are still sitting on an idea, Hunter offers clear and actionable advice: start before you feel ready. He emphasizes that confidence is built through movement, not waiting for perfect conditions.

He underscores that becoming a CEO is not about having all the answers, but about being willing to take responsibility, make decisions, and learn quickly. For those ready to take that first step, Hunter’s guidance provides both motivation and a practical framework for getting started.



About James H. Hunter III

James H. Hunter III is an entrepreneur, educator, and author with over 30 years of experience founding and scaling businesses. He has sold a company for more than $40 million and has dedicated much of his career to teaching entrepreneurship and mentoring student founders.



About Graduate A CEO

Graduate A CEO is an Amazon best-selling book by James H. Hunter III that encourages college students to start businesses while still in school. The book offers a practical roadmap for transitioning from student to startup leader by leveraging university resources and real-world execution.

