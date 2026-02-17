When Values Become Language: Clarity, Culture, and the Business Risk of Polarized Messaging

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent conversation with Xraised, Shannon Kacherovich, Founder and CEO of Lorem Springs, shared her unique perspective on the intersection of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and values-based language in business communication. Drawing from her extensive experience as an actuary and business leader, Shannon explored the delicate balance leaders must strike when discussing values—especially in today’s polarized climate. The episode sheds light on how values can be a powerful tool for fostering alignment within organizations, but only when communicated effectively.

The Importance of Clear, Values-Based Communication

Shannon Kacherovich delves deep into a critical question that many leaders and organizations grapple with today: When does values-based language help a business, and when does it hurt it? As companies embrace DEI and other socially conscious initiatives, Shannon warns that using polarizing or divisive language—however well-intentioned—can inadvertently fracture team dynamics.

She emphasizes that language is not just a tool for communication; it shapes culture. In the episode, Shannon discusses how terms and buzzwords, often popularized by well-meaning frameworks, can sometimes lead to confusion or unintentional division within teams. When employees don’t fully understand the terms or their implications, it can hinder communication, engagement, and collaboration.

Shannon’s work with Lorem Springs has been instrumental in helping businesses avoid the traps of double-speak—terms that obscure true intentions rather than clarify them. As a result, companies can build more transparent cultures where employees feel seen, heard, and aligned with organizational values.



The Risk of Polarizing Messaging

At the heart of the interview is a critical warning: Leaders must be mindful of how their language impacts the overall culture of their organizations. Shannon shares several examples of how a well-intentioned message—aimed at promoting inclusivity or diversity—can actually backfire, creating division instead of unity. This occurs when the language used inadvertently alienates certain groups or causes misunderstandings among employees.

One of the key takeaways from the conversation is the importance of aligning values with language in a way that encourages open dialogue rather than shutting it down. Leaders, HR professionals, and communication experts must be aware of the power of language in shaping perceptions and fostering either collaboration or discord.

Shannon offers actionable insights into how leaders can create an environment of trust and inclusion without resorting to divisive language. By promoting clarity, empathy, and a willingness to engage in difficult conversations, organizations can avoid the pitfalls of polarized messaging and build a culture that celebrates diversity in a meaningful way.



Building a Culture of Authenticity and Trust

Shannon also highlights the growing need for leaders to foster genuine dialogue within their organizations. Shannon suggests that clear, non-polarizing language is a key tool for ensuring that employees across all levels feel empowered to engage in constructive conversations about sensitive topics. This kind of open communication is essential for creating a workplace where everyone can express their perspectives without fear of judgment or exclusion.

Shannon’s insights underscore the importance of transparency and authenticity in leadership. The more leaders embrace clear, values-based communication, the better equipped they are to drive positive change within their organizations and strengthen employee engagement. By eliminating the “double-speak” that often accompanies corporate messaging, Shannon believes organizations can create a more inclusive and collaborative environment that benefits both their people and their performance.



About Shannon Kacherovich

Shannon Kacherovich is an accomplished actuary and the Founder and CEO of Lorem Springs, a company dedicated to identifying and eliminating double-speak in business communications. With her expertise in leadership transparency and values-based language, Shannon works with organizations to develop clearer, more authentic communication practices that foster trust, improve performance, and enhance workplace culture.



