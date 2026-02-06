Jeff Scanlon Discusses PaymentEarth’s Vision for Transparent Foreign Exchange and Global Trade Efficiency

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent conversation with Xraised, Jeff Scanlon, CEO and President of PaymentEarth, discusses his company’s innovative approach to transforming the foreign exchange (FX) and international payments industry. With decades of experience in banking and fintech, Scanlon shares his vision for creating a more transparent, customer-centric FX service, aligned with PaymentEarth’s mission to provide businesses with fair and efficient international payment solutions.

Founded in 2016, PaymentEarth was built on a shared frustration with the opaque and often complex pricing models of legacy FX providers. Alongside his co-founder and managing partner, Saygın Esener, PaymentEarth aims to offer businesses transparent FX pricing, better customer service, and cutting-edge technology to streamline global commerce.

Transparency in FX Pricing

One of PaymentEarth's core principles is its commitment to transparent FX pricing, a major departure from traditional providers. Scanlon explains that for business owners who don’t specialize in foreign exchange, understanding the true cost of currency conversion is essential for maximizing profitability and controlling costs.

By eliminating hidden fees and providing clear, straightforward pricing, PaymentEarth ensures businesses know exactly what they are paying for, allowing for more informed decisions and better financial planning. This transparency is a game-changer in helping businesses optimize their international payment strategies.



Avoiding Common Mistakes in Global Payments

As global commerce becomes more complex, Scanlon reflects on the common mistakes businesses make when managing their international payments. He points out that many companies continue to rely on traditional FX providers who charge high hidden fees, offer inefficient exchange rates, and lack personalized support.

PaymentEarth tackles these issues head-on by offering tailored solutions that simplify the payments process, minimize fees, and provide businesses with the tools to manage their FX risks effectively. With a focus on customer service and transparency, PaymentEarth empowers companies to take control of their global payment strategy.



Why Rethink Your FX Provider Now?

For business leaders who haven’t revisited their FX provider in years, Scanlon explains why now is the perfect time to rethink how you move money globally. As financial technology evolves and international payments grow increasingly complex, businesses that continue to rely on outdated models risk falling behind.

PaymentEarth offers businesses the opportunity to streamline their global payments, cut costs, and improve visibility over international transactions. Both Scanlon and Esener emphasize the importance of adopting more efficient and transparent solutions to stay competitive in an evolving global market.



The Personal Drive Behind PaymentEarth’s Creation

Scanlon shares that both he and Saygın Esener were driven to create PaymentEarth after encountering the inefficiencies and frustrations of the traditional FX world. With over 26 years of experience in banking and foreign exchange services, Scanlon has seen firsthand the limitations of legacy providers.

Esener, with his extensive background in international financial markets, also recognized the need for a new approach to FX that focuses on transparency and customer value. Together, they co-founded PaymentEarth, intending to create a fintech company that challenges the status quo and offers businesses a better way to handle their cross-border payments.



About Jeff Scanlon and Saygın Esener

Jeff Scanlon is the CEO and President of PaymentEarth, a fintech firm dedicated to providing transparent pricing and customer-first solutions for the foreign exchange and international payments industry. With more than 26 years of experience in banking and FX, Scanlon’s leadership is key to PaymentEarth’s innovative approach to global payments.

Saygın Esener is the co-founder and Managing Partner of PaymentEarth, bringing a global perspective to the company thanks to his extensive experience in international financial markets. Prior to co-founding PaymentEarth, Esener held leadership roles at Merrill Lynch and Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, where he developed deep expertise in FX and client-driven payment solutions. Esener continues to play a pivotal role in guiding PaymentEarth’s vision and strategy.



About PaymentEarth

PaymentEarth is a fintech firm founded in 2016 with a mission to provide transparent and customer-focused foreign exchange (FX) services. By offering clear pricing, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer support, PaymentEarth helps businesses streamline their global payments and better manage their international transactions. Their solutions are designed to give businesses the clarity and control they need to optimize their global payment strategies.

