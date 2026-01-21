Changes to how you get IRS Form 1095-B from VA

What Veterans and family members should know

IRS Form 1095-B is a tax form that shows you had health coverage during the year. VA provides this form to Veterans and family members who are enrolled in certain VA health care programs.

Due to changes in the Affordable Care Act, the IRS no longer requires Form 1095-B for federal tax filing. Because of this change, VA will no longer automatically mail the form. However, you may still need it for state taxes or to keep for your records.

This change does not affect your VA health care coverage or benefits. It only changes how you receive the form.

Veterans

Starting Jan. 31, 2026, you can access your IRS Form 1095-B electronically through your VA.gov account. Accessing the form online is the fastest way to get a copy.

If you prefer a paper copy, you can request one after Jan. 31, 2026, by calling 877-222-VETS (8387), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Download your form online.

Family members

If you are enrolled in one of the programs listed below and need a copy of IRS Form 1095-B, you can request one by phone:

The Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA): 800-733-8387 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

The Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program, or the Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Benefits Program: 833-930-0816, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. ET

Learn more about how to get your IRS 1095-B tax form.

VA will release capability for family members to access IRS Form 1095-B electronically through a VA.gov account by January 2027.