Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives Introduces Limited-Time Flash Offer
March is widely regarded as an ideal time to explore the Maldives, with clear waters and excellent visibility for marine experiences. Guests can take part in diving and snorkelling excursions with opportunities to encounter manta rays, reef sharks, and sea turtles, while also enjoying island hopping, sunset fishing, and wellness experiences such as Balinese spa treatments. Evenings may be complemented by curated dining experiences, including four-course beachside dinners. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are eligible to receive resort credits of up to USD 150, depending on the selected resort.
Book-Direct Benefits by Resort
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Guests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.
• Beach Dinner
• Balinese Massage
• Swim & Snorkel
• Local Island Visit
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Guests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 150 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.
• Beach Dinner
• Spa Treatment
• Island Hopping
• Dolphin Watching
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
Guests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.
• Sunset Fishing
• Island Hopping
• Bottle of Bubbly
• Kayaking Experience
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
Guests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.
• Beach Dinner
• Balinese Massage
• Sunset Fishing
• Dolphin Safari
GHA DISCOVERY Membership Tier Benefits
• Silver Tier: Select two benefits
• Gold Tier: Select three benefits
• Platinum Tier: All listed benefits
In addition, GHA DISCOVERY members booking direct can earn and redeem DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) and enjoy further privileges, including eligibility for room upgrades up to suites, as well as early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability and applicable membership tier.
Available for a limited time, the March flash offer provides travellers with an opportunity to visit the Maldives during a period known for favourable weather conditions and diverse island experiences.
Sandharu Ferdinando
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
+94 77 335 5053
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.