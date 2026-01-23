Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives Introduces Limited-Time Flash Offer

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Sunset Beach Dinner

MALDIVES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has introduced a limited-time flash offer for March 2026, providing travellers with savings of up to 80% when booking direct across its four Maldives resorts. Designed for travel during one of the destination’s most favourable periods, the offer combines reduced room rates with a selection of island experiences, allowing guests to enjoy the Maldives during a month known for warm weather and calm sea conditions. The promotion is available for bookings made between 23 January and 2 February 2026, for stays from 1 March to 31 March 2026, using the promo code MARCH26.March is widely regarded as an ideal time to explore the Maldives, with clear waters and excellent visibility for marine experiences. Guests can take part in diving and snorkelling excursions with opportunities to encounter manta rays, reef sharks, and sea turtles, while also enjoying island hopping, sunset fishing, and wellness experiences such as Balinese spa treatments. Evenings may be complemented by curated dining experiences, including four-course beachside dinners. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are eligible to receive resort credits of up to USD 150, depending on the selected resort.Book-Direct Benefits by ResortGuests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.• Beach Dinner• Balinese Massage• Swim & Snorkel• Local Island VisitGuests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 150 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.• Beach Dinner• Spa Treatment• Island Hopping• Dolphin WatchingGuests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.• Sunset Fishing• Island Hopping• Bottle of Bubbly• Kayaking ExperienceEllaidhoo Maldives by CinnamonGuests booking direct may select any two island perks, or enjoy up to all benefits once per stay based on their GHA DISCOVERY membership tier*, along with USD 100 in resort credits for stays of three nights or more.• Beach Dinner• Balinese Massage• Sunset Fishing• Dolphin SafariGHA DISCOVERY Membership Tier Benefits• Silver Tier: Select two benefits• Gold Tier: Select three benefits• Platinum Tier: All listed benefitsIn addition, GHA DISCOVERY members booking direct can earn and redeem DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) and enjoy further privileges, including eligibility for room upgrades up to suites, as well as early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability and applicable membership tier.Available for a limited time, the March flash offer provides travellers with an opportunity to visit the Maldives during a period known for favourable weather conditions and diverse island experiences.

