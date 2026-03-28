Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives recognised at Luxuri Awards 2026

Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Couples massage at Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives awarded the Best Traditional Healing Spa 2026 title at the Luxuri Awards

MALDIVES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set within the tranquil surroundings of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives , Mandara Spa has built a reputation for offering restorative experiences that draw on traditional Balinese healing techniques. The recognition reflects the team’s continued focus on creating a calm, unhurried environment where each treatment is delivered with care, precision, and attention to detail.A secluded retreat within the island’s natural landscape in Meemu Atoll, the spa introduces a subtle touch of Bali through its open, calming design. Comprising four double treatment villas and a dedicated manicure and pedicure area, the space is designed to encourage guests to fully disconnect and unwind. The spa experience is shaped by a blend of signature Mandara Spa therapies and ELEMIS treatments, a British luxury skincare brand known for combining advanced scientific formulations with naturally derived ingredients.This recognition at the Luxuri Awards 2026 highlights Mandara Spa’s ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful wellness experiences, while reinforcing Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ broader focus on thoughtful, experience-led hospitality across its Maldives portfolio.For those looking to experience this award-winning wellness offering, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is currently extending a seasonal offer with added travel benefits. Guests can enjoy complimentary round-trip domestic flight transfers on stays of seven nights or more, and complimentary one-way transfers for shorter stays. The offer is available for bookings made until 31 October 2026, with stay dates valid from 1 April 2026 to 31 October 2027.

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