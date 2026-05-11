Touch Down in Paradise with 50% Off Seaplane Transfers at Cinnamon Maldives Resorts

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Seaplane touched down at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

MALDIVES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives are offering couples 50% savings on seaplane transfers for two, combining one of the Maldives’ most recognised travel experiences with exclusive resort benefits.Guests staying between one to six nights can enjoy 50% off one-way seaplane transfers for two, while stays of seven nights or more include complimentary roundtrip seaplane transfers. The offer is valid for bookings and stays from 30 April to 31 October 2026.Travelling by seaplane offers guests a unique aerial perspective of the Maldives, with views of coral reefs, sandbanks and islands across the Indian Ocean before landing directly beside the resort. Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives can be reached in approximately 20 minutes by seaplane from Malé, while Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is approximately 45 minutes away.The offer also includes a selection of Book Direct benefits. At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, guests can choose experiences such as dolphin watching excursions, beach dinners, spa treatments and island hopping, along with USD 150 resort credits for stays of three nights or more.Meanwhile, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers experiences including sunset fishing, where guests can enjoy their catch prepared by the resort’s culinary team the following day, alongside island hopping, kayaking experiences, sparkling wine on arrival and USD 100 resort credits for stays of three nights or more.Guests may also access additional privileges through the DISCOVERY loyalty programme, including exclusive member rates and other benefits depending on membership tier.To learn more or book the offer, visit Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives or Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.

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