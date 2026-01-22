NEQSOL Holding Representatives Attend Future Minerals Forum 2026

Senior NEQSOL executives joined policymakers, investors, and leaders to discuss the strategic role of critical minerals and sustainable investment frameworks.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of NEQSOL Holding participated in the Future Minerals Forum 2026, a leading global platform focused on the future of mining, critical minerals, and sustainable industrial development.

The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from January 13 to 15 and brought together senior leaders from governments, global corporations, financial institutions, and international organizations to discuss the strategic importance of critical minerals and their role in shaping the future global economy.

NEQSOL Holding was represented by Kirill Rubinski, Senior Advisor to the Shareholder and Advisory Board Member; Israil Asaliyev, Head of Industry & Mining; and Teymur Taghiyev, Chief of Staff.

As part of the official agenda, Kirill Rubinski took part in a panel discussion focused on mobilizing global capital for mining investments. The discussion examined long-term investment cycles, evolving capital flows, and the fundamental principles that continue to guide investment decisions in the mining sector.

“Events like the Future Minerals Forum highlight the critical importance of bringing together capital and industry to address long-term challenges,” said Mr. Rubinski. “While market cycles and investment priorities evolve, the core principles of sustainable and disciplined capital allocation remain constant. Open and candid dialogue among global stakeholders is essential for shaping the future of critical minerals.”

In addition to the formal program, NEQSOL representatives held a series of meetings with partners, clients, and industry peers, underscoring the value of in-person engagement and direct dialogue in fostering collaboration across the global mining and industrial ecosystem.

NEQSOL Holding’s participation in the Future Minerals Forum 2026 reflects its continued commitment to engaging with international stakeholders and contributing to global discussions on sustainable industrial growth and resource development.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The group employs more than 17,000 people and operates in over 10 countries, with headquarters in the Netherlands. Its portfolio includes Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, Norm, UMCC Titanium, and other companies.



