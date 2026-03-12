NEQSOL Holding Named 2026 ATD BEST Award Winner for Excellence in Talent Development

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating across multiple industries, has been recognized as a 2026 BEST Award winner by the Association for Talent Development (ATD). The award honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional results through enterprise-wide talent development initiatives aligned with business strategy.

The recognition underscores NEQSOL Holding’s commitment to building a culture of continuous learning and leadership development across its diversified businesses, with people development serving as a key driver of long-term business performance.

A central component of this strategy is the group’s structured leadership development ecosystem, including the Succession Readiness Program, Leadership Journey Program, and Leadership Excellence & Acceleration Program (LEAP), designed to strengthen leadership capability and ensure organizational continuity. As part of its governance framework, 10 percent of senior management performance targets are linked to succession planning and leadership development outcomes, reinforcing executive accountability for talent growth.

“Organizations that succeed in the long term are those that continuously invest in their people and leadership capabilities,” said Kirill Rubinski, Senior Advisor to the Shareholder of NEQSOL Holding. “This recognition reflects the importance of building strong institutional capabilities and developing leaders who can guide businesses through technological change, global competition, and evolving market dynamics.”

Supporting this framework is NEQSOL Academy, the holding’s digital learning and interaction environment serving its employees worldwide. The platform delivers AI-powered personalized learning pathways in multiple languages, supported by mentoring, coaching, internal certifications, and project-based learning.

Beyond internal programs, the holding also invests in future talent in the countries where it operates. Peerstack Academy, created in partnership with Qwasar Silicon Valley, provides project-based training in full-stack development and digital skills, while the PARLA Female Scholarship & Development Program supports young women pursuing careers primarily in STEM and business through scholarships, mentorship, internships, and professional training.

“At NEQSOL Holding, talent development is not a one-time initiative – it is a continuous commitment to our people,” said Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding. “By combining data-driven insights, advanced learning technologies, and partnerships with leading global institutions, we ensure our workforce remains future-ready while contributing directly to business performance.”

“This recognition reflects the dedication and professionalism of our corporate Academy team,” said Dilara Jafarli, Head of Learning and Development at NEQSOL Holding. “Our focus is on creating a learning environment that strengthens leadership capability, supports digital transformation, and enhances the long-term resilience of our organization.”

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The group employs approximately 20,000 people and operates in 11 countries, with headquarters in the Netherlands. Its portfolio includes Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, Norm, UMCC Titanium, and other companies.

