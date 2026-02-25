NEQSOL Holding Joins ICC Netherlands, Expanding Its Role in Global Business Governance

NEQSOL Holding joins ICC Netherlands to deepen participation in international business rulemaking and governance frameworks.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding B.V. has become a member of ICC Netherlands, the Dutch national committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), further reinforcing its strategic alignment with international business institutions and global economic dialogue.

ICC Netherlands forms part of ICC’s worldwide network representing businesses across more than 170 countries. Through its global commissions and policy platforms, ICC plays a key role in shaping international standards in areas including trade facilitation, arbitration and dispute resolution, sustainability, digital transformation, and responsible corporate governance. The organization serves as a formal channel through which the private sector contributes to multilateral policy discussions and international rulemaking.

By joining ICC Netherlands, NEQSOL Holding, headquartered in Amsterdam, gains access to these global policy forums and technical commissions, strengthening its ability to engage in cross-border regulatory discussions and international best-practice development. “Membership in ICC Netherlands reflects our commitment to responsible global business and constructive international engagement,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. “As an international group operating in multiple industries and across regions, we believe active participation in globally recognized business platforms enhances transparency, strengthens governance, and supports sustainable long-term growth. We look forward to contributing to discussions that shape evolving international business landscape.”

This step forms part of NEQSOL Holding’s broader strategy to expand its presence within leading international institutions and policy frameworks, reinforcing its role as a globally engaged private-sector stakeholder.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The group employs more than 17,000 people and operates in 11 countries, with headquarters in the Netherlands.

About ICC Netherlands

ICC Netherlands, headquartered in The Hague, represents the international interests of Dutch and internationally active businesses as part of the global ICC network.



