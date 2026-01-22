Jay R. Pocius to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay R. Pocius, owner of Realty ONE Group Summit, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on scaling a modern real estate brokerage, building intentional systems, and creating a culture that empowers agents to grow without limits.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Pocius explores how clear vision, people-first leadership, and digital leverage have become the foundation for building a scalable, high-performing brokerage.He breaks down how intentional systems and consistency can modernize recruiting, marketing, and agent development in a shifting real estate market. Viewers will walk away with practical insights on removing growth ceilings while maintaining integrity and alignment.“If you want people to follow you, you have to lead with value,” said Pocius.Jay’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/jay-r-pocius

