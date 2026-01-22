VÆB Turn Positivity Into Pop Gold on Joyful New Single 'Þetta Reddast'

VÆB

REYKJAVíK, ICELAND, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the world feels overwhelming, VÆB offers a simple solution: turn the volume up and lean into the joy. Pronounced “vibe”, the silver-clad Icelandic pop duo, brothers Matthías David Matthíasson and Halfdan Helgi Matthíasson, are building a technicolour universe where positivity, humour, and pure fun take centre stage.Their new single ‘ Þetta Reddast ’ (Icelandic for “it will all work out”) from the debut album ‘VÆBOUT’, out 17 April 2026 on Alda Musicis an upbeat, infectious pop anthem that captures the duo’s philosophy in three words: fun, fun, fun. Built around bright electronic production, shout-along hooks, and playful vocal switches between rap and melody, the track transforms a familiar Icelandic saying into a modern, feel-good mantra. It’s optimistic, chaotic, and impossible not to smile along to.VÆB’s sound pulls from across pop’s most exuberant corners - emotional songwriting meets Gen Z humour, internet culture, dance music, hip-hop, and Icelandic party energy. Influenced by the high-octane spirit of Aqua, Marcus & Martinus, and Scooter, their music feels bold, hyper-current, and designed for maximum replay value.“The most important thing when you're with VÆB is just having fun,” they say. “That's all. Number one, two and three: it's just fun, fun and fun. “This whole thing started out as a joke, writing a very silly song on purpose,” remembers Matthias, recalling their first single. “But then people started listening to it… It is actually kind of a banger when I think about it now.”The idea for the song came to Halfdan during a sleepless night. “It’s a legendary saying that everybody uses when they’re having a bad day,” he explains. “If you’re saying it, you might as well sing about it.” Transforming that phrase into a modern pop anthem.Creativity has always been the brothers’ shared language. From childhood short films made on iPads to performing for anyone willing to watch, their bond has fuelled a uniquely playful approach to pop. Halfdan first tasted national attention at 12 after winning Iceland’s Christmas Star competition, while Matthías appeared as a child actor in musicals, experiences that shaped their love of performance and theatricality.Their breakthrough came almost by accident. A deliberately absurd TikTok song, ‘Aron Can (borðar kál)’, translating to “Aron Can eats cabbage”, unexpectedly went viral and became their debut release. That moment caught the attention of producer Ingi Bauer, helping crystallise the sound and vision of VÆB.In 2025, the duo reached a new level with ‘RÓA’, a euphoric electronic pop track framed as a sea-shanty about rowing through life. The song won Söngvakeppnin, Iceland’s Eurovision selection, by a landslide, dominating both jury and public vote, and took VÆB to the Eurovision Song Contest, marking them as one of Iceland’s most exciting new pop exports.The accompanying video for ‘Þetta Reddast’ fully embraces VÆB’s playful chaos: absurd visuals, animated characters, and gleaming silver aesthetics mirror the song’s joyful unpredictability. Light-hearted and imaginative, it perfectly captures the duo’s world, one where escapism, humour, and connection are always the goal.With ‘Þetta Reddast’ setting the tone for their upcoming debut album ‘VÆBOUT’, VÆB are positioning themselves as a feel-good pop force ready to break far beyond Iceland. Bright, energetic, and relentlessly fun, this is a duo on the rise, and 2026 looks set to be their year.VÆB - The Boat Tour 2026 (Europe)February 202620 Feb - Trondheim, NO - HAVET21 Feb - Oslo, NO - SALT (Langhuset)26 Feb - Helsinki, FI - Apollo Live Club27 Feb - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset (Klubben)March 202611 Mar - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset12 Mar - Vienna, AT - Chelsea19 Mar - Glasgow, UK - Stereo20 Mar - London, UK - The Garage21 Mar - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 322 Mar - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social

