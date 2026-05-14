Alaskan Tapes and Blu Miles Unveil Collaborative Ambient Album ‘Blank Slate, Open Space’

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian ambient composers Alaskan Tapes and Portland’s Blu Miles unveil their collaborative seven-track album “ Blank Slate, Open Space ”, a deeply intimate and transportive body of work that blurs the boundaries between distance and connection. Led by the serene and immersive single “In-Cloud (feat. Ann Annie),” the project arrives as a quiet yet powerful statement in modern ambient composition.What began as a simple exchange between piano and saxophone quickly evolved into something far more expansive. Created across more than 4,000 kilometres, the album took shape through a fluid back-and-forth of ideas, with stems shared remotely before Blu Miles travelled from Portland to Toronto to complete the project in person. The result is seamless, so much so that the listener is unable to distinguish which moments were created apart and which were born side by side. Instead, what remains is a sense of closeness, of presence, and of shared creative intuition.At the heart of the release is “In-Cloud,” featuring multi-instrumentalist Ann Annie. The track gently expands the project’s sonic palette, weaving together piano, saxophone, guitar, and clarinet into a soft, drifting composition that feels weightless and meditative. Built from a set of piano stems, the piece evolved through layered contributions, with guitar lines stretched into textured atmospheres and woodwinds transformed into pulsing, wave-like forms. The result is both organic and subtly digital, an ambient piece that breathes, swells, and dissolves in real time.Across its twenty-minute runtime, “Blank Slate, Open Space” unfolds like a series of fleeting moments, each track resembling a postcard from a shared creative space. There is a quiet honesty throughout, as if the listener has been invited into the room to witness the music as it happens. From the delicate reinterpretation of “Oversky,” originally by Luke Howard and Nadje Noordhuis, to the cinematic swell of “Rosewood,” the album moves effortlessly between stillness and subtle expansion, never breaking its fragile, carefully held atmosphere.The project reflects a philosophy of openness and release, of letting go of structure and expectation in favour of instinct and presence. It is music designed not to demand attention, but to hold space for it. As the outside world fades, the interplay between keys and reed instruments creates an environment of calm reflection, inviting the listener to slow down, breathe, and simply exist within the sound.With previous support from BBC Radio 3, CBC Afterdark, Apple Music’s Lowkey and Power Nap playlists, over 60million streams on Spotify, and features from platforms like EARMILK and Exclaim, both artists bring a wealth of recognition to this collaboration. Together, they have created a work that feels timeless, weightless, and deeply human.“In-Cloud” stands as the perfect entry point into Blank Slate, Open Space, a gentle, immersive composition that captures the essence of the project: connection without boundaries, stillness without emptiness, and beauty without excess.

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