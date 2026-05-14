Grant NYC Joins Energy Wh*res as Avant-Electro Outfit Returns with Striking New Single ‘Fade to Gray’

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avant-electro’s most uncompromising outfit is stepping into uncharted territory. Energy Whores are back, but the political fire and dancefloor tension they are known for have taken a deliberate, inward turn. Their latest single, ‘ Fade to Gray ’, doesn’t so much announce itself as materialize, emerging from a haze of pulsing electronic rhythms and layered synths.The release marks a major milestone for the New York project: the official transition from duo to trio. Grant NYC has joined the fold, bringing his expertise as a producer, arranger, and sound designer to the group. With a deep background in DJ culture and electronic music, Grant is already playing a pivotal role in shaping the band’s evolving recorded sound and their visceral live performances.Shaped in collaboration with the new trio dynamic, ‘Fade to Gray’ leans heavily into sonic friction. The track presses warm melodic lines against cold, mechanized undercurrents, creating an atmosphere that feels simultaneously intimate and expansive.As the tension builds, a fractured vocal motif emerges, morphic, broken down, and woven directly into the arrangement—signaling the moment the track tips from anxious unease into a sense of total surrender. It is a masterclass in slow-building atmosphere, designed to make the listener feel like something vital is slipping just beyond their reach.For a band that built its reputation on confrontation, ‘Fade to Gray’ explores a more subtle form of conflict: the space between holding on and letting go.“It’s about that moment when something you believed in, something that felt real, starts to slip away,” says core member Carrie Schoenfeld. “Not in a dramatic explosion, but in a slow, almost beautiful collapse.”The song lives in that uncomfortable grey area before admission, where a dream and reality share a border that is already dissolving. It’s less a song about the aftermath of loss and more about the quiet, agonizing process of the loss itself.While the "teeth" of Energy Whores are still very much present, they are quieter and sharper on this release. The addition of Grant NYC has added a new layer of rhythmic depth and dynamic energy, pushing the band’s avant-garde sensibilities into a more immersive, cinematic space.For fans of the project, ‘Fade to Gray’ is a sign that while the world outside may be loud, the most profound changes often happen in the quietest transitions.

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