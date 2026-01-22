John Chaffee Releases Delightfully Concise Collection: 1,000 Thoughts in Five Words or Less

Former Broadcaster Delivers Whimsical Wisdom, Humor, and Heartfelt Insights – Proving Big Ideas Need Few Words

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:In a world overflowing with long-winded prose, John Chaffee offers a refreshing antidote with One Thousand Thoughts in Five Words or Less. The book began when Chaffee woke up one morning with the phrase “to like, to want, is” in his head. He wrote it down, and soon more thoughts followed, all five words or fewer. What started as a personal exercise grew into a unique collection of 1,000 concise expressions.Some are whimsical (“Cement leads a hard life”), some profound (“I will love you forever”), some heartfelt (“Hugs, bandages for the brain”), and some pure fun (“When driving yourself crazy, park”). With fewer than 5,000 words total, the book surprises readers with how much meaning, laughter, and emotion can fit into minimal phrasing. Blank pages at the end invite readers to add their own five-word thoughts. Perfect as a bedside companion for quick inspiration, a laugh, or quiet reflection.Key Highlights:• 1,000 original thoughts, each in five words or fewer, ranging from profound and heartfelt to whimsical and downright funny.• Standout examples include: “Burn your demons,” “You can trust shady trees,” “Jogging your memory is healthy,” “Paint your life without pastels,” and classics like “One nation, under God, indivisible.”• Anti-long-winded celebration of brevity in an era of endless scrolling and speeches.• Praised by award-winning author Howard Giordano: “Some are meaningless, some rang true, and some … wow! … It’s a pretty telling exercise” about the reader’s own personality.• Ideal gift or personal read for anyone seeking quick laughs, deep thoughts, or a mental spark.About the Author:John Chaffee, born in Detroit, Michigan, enjoyed a 37-year career in broadcasting, evolving from radio copywriting to programming, television, and senior management. After retiring, he pursued his passion for songwriting, with many tunes recorded in Nashville and available on platforms like Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify. In One Thousand Thoughts in Five Words or Less, Chaffee continues his “word evolution” from 120-word commercials to 250-word songs to masterful five-word insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.