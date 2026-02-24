The Siege of Castle Black Chronicles of the Old Kingdom – Book One by RS Johnson

A sweeping fantasy novel that introduces a richly imagined world shaped by power, history, and hidden alliances.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --RS Johnson’s The Siege of Castle Black marks the opening of the Chronicles of the Old Kingdom , a high fantasy series rooted in classic storytelling traditions while offering a fresh and thoughtful perspective on leadership, conflict, and consequence.Set within the lands of Venterra and its surrounding territories, the novel explores the long shadow cast by empire building and conquest. Castle Black, an imposing fortress of black stone, stands as both symbol and seat of authority, its history intertwined with ambition, war, and uneasy peace. As the Old Kingdom begins to fracture, long suppressed regions, ancient loyalties, and overlooked peoples re-enter the narrative, revealing the true cost of domination and control.Johnson introduces readers to a complex geography populated by faerie realms, mountain dwarves, rival kingdoms, and forgotten valleys. Central to the story is Chimbleton, a peaceful and almost mythical land whose inhabitants have remained untouched by the endless conflicts of the wider world. When events beyond their valley intrude, ordinary lives are drawn into extraordinary circumstances.The novel balances large scale political tension with intimate character driven moments, blending adventure, moral reflection, and mythic resonance. Its measured pacing and detailed worldbuilding establish strong foundations for a multi book series, appealing to readers who enjoy immersive fantasy with depth and purpose.RS Johnson brings to the book a lifetime of professional experience working with people, families, and communities. That insight is reflected in the emotional intelligence of the narrative and the emphasis on cooperation, wisdom, and restraint over brute force.The Siege of Castle Black is the beginning of an epic journey, inviting readers into a world where history is never neutral and even the smallest voices may shape the fate of kingdoms.

