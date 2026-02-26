Retired Massachusetts attorney shares memoir of surviving a rare cancer and near-fatal immunotherapy complication

Dual patient-caregiver account sheds light on mucosal melanoma, immunotherapy-induced encephalitis, and gaps in rare-disease care

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John M. Janiak, a retired attorney with nearly 50 years in real estate and estate planning, today announced the release of his memoir detailing his 2018 diagnosis of metastatic anorectal mucosal melanoma, one of the rarest and most aggressive forms of cancer and his subsequent battle with an extremely rare, life-threatening side effect of immunotherapy.Diagnosed in April 2018 with a prognosis of only 1–2 years, Janiak underwent six major surgeries (including two craniotomies), chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. The treatment eradicated the cancer but triggered immunotherapy-induced encephalitis, an adverse reaction so rare that only about two dozen cases had been documented worldwide at the time. For weeks, he experienced severe hallucinations, delusions, memory loss, and paranoia while his wife, Pat, served as his primary caregiver and advocate.The memoir, written from both the patient’s and caregiver’s perspectives, offers an unvarnished look at the medical, emotional, and systemic challenges faced by those with rare cancers. It highlights misdiagnoses, fragmented care, and the critical role of persistent advocacy while underscoring the life-saving power of daily perseverance.“Every additional day a patient lives moves the entire field closer to breakthroughs,” Janiak said. “I survived a cancer that affects roughly 1,200 Americans each year (less than 2% of all melanomas) and one of the rarest treatment complications on record. If my story helps even one other patient or caregiver feel less alone or gives researchers one more data point, it was worth writing.” The book is the first known published account by a survivor of this specific combination of mucosal melanoma and immunotherapy-induced encephalitis.About the Author John M. Janiak practised law for nearly 50 years, including more than 35 years as a partner in a law firm and as Vice President, opening a regional office for a national title company. An avid competitive golfer and family skier before a career-ending injury, he now lives in Massachusetts with his wife, Pat.

