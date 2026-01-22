Grand Départ Fever Hits Leeds

Cycling Icon Lizzie Deignan MBE to Launch ‘Ride4Leeds’ Business Challenge Weeks After Historic Tour de France Announcement

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the electric announcement that Leeds will host the Grand Départ of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the city is gearing up for a new era of cycling dominance. On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, local legend and key figure in the bid, Lizzie Deignan MBE, will headline an exclusive business breakfast at Holy Trinity Boar Lane.This event marks one of Deignan’s first public appearances since standing alongside Tour Director Christian Prudhomme at Leeds City Museum to reveal the city's successful bid. She will use this platform to channel the region's renewed cycling energy into the business sector by launching Ride4Leeds, the ultimate B2B networking challenge.From the Headrow to Dortmund: Capitalising on the cycling renaissance. With the world’s biggest women’s race set to start on the Headrow in July 2027, Leeds is officially back on the global sporting stage."The announcement that the Tour de France Femmes is coming home to Leeds is a game-changer for the city," says Josh from Holy Trinity Boar Lane. "But the business community shouldn't wait until 2027 to get involved. The momentum starts now. We are thrilled to have Lizzie—who was instrumental in bringing the Tour back - join us to share her inside story and launch our own Grand Tour: the Ride4Leeds."The event: A morning with a legend, Lizzie Deignan, fresh from her retirement from professional racing, will discuss:• Behind-the-scenes insights from the 2027 Grand Départ bid and what it means for Yorkshire.• Translating the grit required to win the Paris-Roubaix into business leadership.• Her transition from the peloton to the boardroom.The breakfast serves as the official recruitment drive for Ride4Leeds (May 2026), a charity cycle from Leeds to Dortmund. With cycling confirmed as the heartbeat of the region's future economy (the 2014 Grand Départ boosted the economy by over £100m), Ride4Leeds offers local businesses a tangible way to engage with the sport immediately. It is positioned as the premier networking event for leaders who want to build resilience, foster team spirit, and network in the saddle.Why it's a must attend for local businesses:• Leeds is buzzing with TdF news. This event captures that excitement.• Hear directly from the athlete who helped secure the 2027 bid.• Sign up for Ride4Leeds to align your brand with the region's sporting identity and support vital charity work.Event details:Date: Tuesday, 3 February 2026Time: 08:30 - 09:45Location: Holy Trinity Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HWTickets: Available via Ticket Tailor

