ebankIT Strengthens North American Expansion to Support Digital Banking Modernization

Jerry Reese, Former Head of Digital Banking brings 20+ years of financial institution leadership to help FIs modernize their digital banking channels.

Jerry’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the challenges community FIs face. His ability to connect C-suite strategy with modern digital banking architecture makes him an invaluable asset.” — Paul Provenzano, VP US Market Development at ebankIT.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ebankIT , a global provider of digital banking and omnichannel financial services platforms, today announced the appointment of Jerry Reese as Senior Solutions Engineer for North America, strengthening the company’s technical leadership as it accelerates its expansion across U.S. and Canada.With more than 20 years of experience in financial institutions, including eight years as Head of Digital Banking, Reese brings a rare combination of executive-level banking leadership and deep technical expertise to ebankIT. His appointment reinforces ebankIT’s commitment to helping banks and credit unions modernize their digital channels while meeting the highest standards of compliance, scalability, and security In his new role, Reese will work closely with North American financial institutions to design and deliver API-first, omnichannel digital banking solutions that bridge legacy core systems with modern customer experiences. He will also partner with ebankIT’s commercial and product teams to support complex sales cycles, lead technical discovery and proof-of-concept engagements, and ensure solutions are aligned with regulatory and operational realities across the region.“Jerry’s experience leading digital transformation from inside financial institutions gives him a unique perspective on the challenges community financial institutions face,” said Paul Provenzano, VP US Market Development at ebankIT. “His ability to connect C-suite strategy with modern digital banking architecture makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our North American footprint.”Before joining ebankIT, Reese led multiple large-scale digital banking initiatives for North American financial institutions, delivering measurable business results including increasing digital banking adoption by 67% and reducing time-to-market for new digital features by 45%. His background spans retail and commercial banking, regulatory compliance, and the modernization of legacy banking environments.“I’ve spent more than two decades in the banking industry, including many years responsible for digital platforms that had to perform, comply, and scale,” said Jerry Reese. “Joining ebankIT was precisely the opportunity I was looking for! Today, banks and credit unions are under immense pressure to modernize their digital offerings while accelerating speed to market. I’m excited to bring my real-world experience to community financial institutions, helping them move from fragmented legacy systems to high-impact, secure & compliant, omnichannel digital ecosystems.”Reese will be based in North America and will play a key role in supporting ebankIT’s U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, as well as its growing client base across the region.About ebankITebankIT is a fintech company that empowers banks and credit unions to deliver humanized, personalized, and accessible digital banking experiences across mobile, web, voice, and future digital channels. Built with flexible, robust omnichannel capabilities, the ebankIT Digital Banking Platform enables a fast and seamless digital transformation. Its extensive customization options and continuous focus on human interaction allow financial institutions to design experiences that truly reflect their customers’ needs. By future‑proofing digital strategies, ebankIT helps banks and credit unions adopt a customer‑first approach, combining innovation, accessibility, and meaningful engagement across every touchpoint.For more information visit www.ebankit.com

