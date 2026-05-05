Servus Credit Union extends relationship with ebankIT to power retail and commercial banking

Renewed partnership will advance digital banking capabilities and improve how members access and manage their finances.

This partnership allows us to innovate faster while ensuring a secure, scalable platform that grows with our members’ needs.” — Atul Varde, Chief Information and Payments Officer

VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Servus Credit Union, an Alberta-based credit union serving over 600,000 members, has renewed and extended its partnership with ebankIT , a global digital banking provider. The agreement reinforces the credit union's commitment to delivering a modern, intuitive digital banking experience for retail, business, and commercial members.Through this renewed collaboration, ebankIT will continue to underpin Servus’s retail, small business and commercial banking services, helping the credit union deliver flexible, member-first technology that adapts to changing expectations. Powered by ebankIT’s omnichannel platform, Servus can offer innovative, intuitive digital experiences tailored to the distinct needs of its members.The enhanced ebankIT interface offers a seamless and highly customizable experience. Members can tailor their mobile and online banking environment by pinning favorite accounts, setting shortcuts for quick access and favouriting frequently used transactions. Additional features such as instant balance updates without logging in, push notifications and easy access to online investment options ensure members stay informed and in control of their finances anytime, anywhere.For commercial banking members, the platform combines the same intuitive design with the ability to support more complex banking needs, enabling faster access to critical information, streamlined transaction management and greater efficiency in day-to-day operations.“By extending our relationship with ebankIT, we are continuing to invest in a digital banking experience that puts our members first, whether they are managing personal finances or running a business,” said Atul Varde, Chief Information and Payments Officer at Servus Credit Union. “This partnership allows us to innovate faster while ensuring a secure, scalable platform that grows with our members’ needs.”“We are proud to support Servus’s vision for both retail and commercial banking,” said João Lima Pinto, Executive Board Member at ebankIT. “Together, we are delivering a digital experience that combines flexibility, simplicity, and powerful functionality for today’s credit union members.”About ebankITebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach.For more information visit www.ebankit.com About Servus Credit Union Ltd.Servus Credit Union provides a full line of secure financial services to more than 600,000 Albertans. Unlike the banks, Servus pays its members for their loyalty through Profit ShareRewards cash which returns millions of dollars of profits directly to members annually.With branches in more than 80 communities and 24/7 online, mobile and telephone support services, as well as access to thousands of no-fee ATMs, Servus makes banking secure and easy. Having served Albertans for nearly 100 years, with an emphasis on providing friendly service and personalized advice, Servus helps its members feel good about their money.For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca

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