Craig Mountain Fuels Reduction Project Begins

Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and Fire Management, is starting a three-year fuels reduction project on Craig Mountain. Crews will mechanically thin and grind brush and small trees to reduce wildfire risk along Deer Creek Road, Hushpuppy Road, and surrounding areas.

The first phase begins January 19, 2026, along Deer Creek Road and is expected to run through mid-April. Over three years, the project will cover about 780 acres on lands managed by Idaho Fish and Game, the Idaho Department of Lands, Nez Perce County, and the Nez Perce Tribe. The effort will help firefighters safely and effectively respond to future wildfires.