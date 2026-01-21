Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,794 in the last 365 days.

Craig Mountain Fuels Reduction Project Begins

Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and Fire Management, is starting a three-year fuels reduction project on Craig Mountain. Crews will mechanically thin and grind brush and small trees to reduce wildfire risk along Deer Creek Road, Hushpuppy Road, and surrounding areas.

The first phase begins January 19, 2026, along Deer Creek Road and is expected to run through mid-April. Over three years, the project will cover about 780 acres on lands managed by Idaho Fish and Game, the Idaho Department of Lands, Nez Perce County, and the Nez Perce Tribe. The effort will help firefighters safely and effectively respond to future wildfires.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Craig Mountain Fuels Reduction Project Begins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.