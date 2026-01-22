WELLPub Publishes 'The Human Energy Report: Why We’re So Tired'

The Human Energy Report: Why We’re So Tired

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WELLPub, an independent nonprofit public-interest health publisher, today announced the release of the 2026 edition of “The Human Energy Report: Why We’re So Tired.” The full report is available online at https://wellpub.org/energy/human-energy-report/why-we-are-so-tired The report is written for non-technical readers who feel “tired all the time,” including those experiencing frequent fatigue or chronic fatigue symptoms. It provides a detailed, plain-language resource to better understand the factors influencing human energy.Low energy and fatigue are widespread public health concerns. U.S. population surveys indicate that a substantial share of adults report feeling very tired or exhausted on most days, and fatigue is among the most common symptoms reported in both primary care and public health data. At the more severe end of the spectrum, conditions such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome affect a measurable portion of the U.S. population and are associated with significant personal and economic impact.Research and policy analyses have also linked fatigue-related drivers, including insufficient sleep, to large productivity losses across the U.S. economy. Taken together, these data underscore why clear, evidence-based public information about fatigue is important, and why a research synthesis that explains common contributors, limitations, and uncertainties can help place individual experiences in a broader, evidence-supported context.Rather than treating fatigue as a single condition, the research presents fatigue as a symptom and experience that can arise from multiple interacting factors. It explains key distinctions between tiredness, fatigue, sleepiness, and burnout, and why those distinctions matter when people try to understand what is affecting their energy.The 2026 edition synthesizes recent research and organizes common contributors to low energy into practical categories. These include sleep quantity and sleep quality, circadian timing and schedule misalignment, chronic stress and insufficient recovery, mental health factors such as depression and anxiety, physical inactivity and deconditioning, hydration and nutrition-related contributors including iron deficiency and anemia, medication side effects, alcohol and caffeine patterns that interfere with sleep, and fatigue associated with illness and recovery.The report also includes updated coverage of post-infectious fatigue, with a focus on long COVID and post-exertional symptom worsening. It explains why some individuals experience delayed symptom worsening after physical or mental activity and why this pattern has become a focus of recent research.Lyme disease is discussed as one of several medical conditions that can contribute to prolonged fatigue. Public concern about Lyme disease typically rises in the mid to late summer each year, reflecting seasonal exposure patterns. Over the past year, public attention on Lyme disease has been notably higher than usual, potentially influenced by renewed media attention related to public figures such as Justin Bieber who have disclosed Lyme disease diagnoses. The report emphasizes, however, that while Lyme disease can be a cause of prolonged fatigue in some cases, it is relatively uncommon compared with more frequent contributors.The Human Energy Report does not provide medical diagnosis or medical advice. Its purpose is to improve public understanding of fatigue, clarify what is known and uncertain in current research, and support more informed conversations with healthcare professionals when fatigue is persistent or functionally limiting.About WELLPubWELLPub ( https://wellpub.org ) is a nonprofit public-interest health publisher dedicated to improving public understanding of health and wellness through accessible research syntheses and evidence-based information. WELLPub produces public-accessible reports and analyses on topics that affect everyday health, with the aim of supporting informed decision-making and contributing to public health knowledge. As an independent publisher with no industry funding, WELLPub focuses on transparency, accuracy, and clarity in translating scientific research for general audiences.

