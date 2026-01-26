AYSO Appoints Jenni Luke as National Executive Director

AYSO Classic Color Logo Jenni Luke, AYSO National Executive Director

Community-focused nonprofit leader brings national sports and youth development experience to AYSO.

I’m honored to join AYSO and work alongside its thousands of volunteers and families to help young people grow while delivering accessible, high-quality soccer experiences families trust.” — Jenni Luke, AYSO National Executive Director

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Youth Soccer Organization ( AYSO ) today announced that the AYSO National Board of Directors has appointed Jenni Luke as National Executive Director, effective January 22, 2026.Luke brings extensive experience leading mission-driven organizations focused on youth, families, and community impact. She served as Vice President of Community Impact for the San Francisco 49ers, leading community relations, the 49ers Foundation, and youth programs to expand educational access and promote healthy lifestyles. Luke brought growth and economic sustainability to the 49ers community work, including launching the NFL’s first for-profit flag football league. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Step Up, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting teen girls from under-resourced communities, quadrupling the number of teens served while furthering the organization’s mission to empower and propel girls to become the next generation of professional women. Luke earned a BA from UCSD and a J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law.“After a thoughtful and comprehensive search, the AYSO National Board of Directors is confident that Jenni brings the experience, leadership, and commitment to excellence needed to guide AYSO into its next chapter,” said Doug Ryan, President, AYSO National Board of Directors. “Jenni’s collaborative leadership style and deep dedication to serving young people and families align closely with AYSO’s mission and the high standards we set for how we support volunteers, staff, and communities nationwide.”As National Executive Director, Luke will lead AYSO’s national operations and work closely with volunteers, staff, and leadership throughout the organization to strengthen program quality, operational excellence, participant growth, and long-term sustainability.“AYSO plays a vital role in communities across the country by creating safe, positive, and inclusive experiences for young people through the game of soccer,” said Jenni Luke. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen how access to supportive programs, caring mentors, and strong communities can shape confidence, character, and opportunity for the next generation. AYSO has been built by volunteers and families who believe deeply in that same idea, and I’m honored to join the organization and work alongside them to help young people grow, while continuing to deliver the high-quality experiences families trust.”About the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO)Founded in 1964 in Torrance, California, the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is the birthplace of organized youth soccer in the United States and a proud member of the U.S. Soccer Federation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, AYSO has introduced millions of children to the game through its Six Philosophies —Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship, and Player Development.Today, AYSO is the world’s largest soccer alum community, nurturing players who have gone on to compete at every level – from grassroots programs to the professional stage. As North America prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AYSO continues to lead the way in making soccer accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Each year, AYSO supports more than 150,000 games and serves nearly half a million players and volunteers across the U.S.

This is AYSO.

