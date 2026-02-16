AYSO Partners with The Autism Community in Action to Expand Inclusive Soccer Education Nationwide

AYSO Classic Color Logo The Autism Community in Action (TACA) logo

New education partnership integrates autism-focused training, workshops, and on-demand resources into AYSO’s national coach development platform.

Partnering with TACA equips our coaches and volunteers with the resources needed to create inclusive, accessible, and supportive programs for children with autism and their families.” — Scott Snyder, AYSO Senior Director of Programs and Education

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Youth Soccer Organization ( AYSO ), a national leader in youth sports and the oldest nonprofit youth soccer organization in the United States, today announced a new educational partnership with The Autism Community in Action ( TACA ). This collaboration is designed to strengthen support for children on the autism spectrum and expand inclusive opportunities within AYSO programs nationwide.Through this partnership, TACA has been recognized as an official AYSO Education Partner and will provide enhanced educational resources for AYSO coaches and volunteers. TACA will present workshop sessions at select 2026 AYSO EXPO events and deliver live, virtual, and on-demand training modules accessible through AYSO’s existing education platforms at no cost to volunteers. In addition, curated TACA content will be integrated into AYSO’s Coach Training and EPIC Coach Certification curriculum.The workshops will provide specialized education and practical tools to help coaches create positive soccer environments where players of all abilities can participate, grow, and experience the joy of the game. By equipping volunteers with additional knowledge and resources, AYSO continues to strengthen its volunteer-driven model and ensure more families feel supported and confident on the field.This collaboration builds upon AYSO’s long-standing commitment to inclusion through its EPIC (Everyone Plays In our Community) program. Originally launched in 1991 as the VIP program, EPIC provides adaptive soccer experiences for players with diverse physical and developmental needs. As participation continues to grow across the country, AYSO remains dedicated to expanding coach education and strengthening local program support — efforts that helped inspire this partnership with TACA.“AYSO is committed to delivering a positive and meaningful experience for every child we serve,” said Scott Snyder, AYSO Senior Director of Programs and Education. “Partnering with TACA strengthens that commitment by equipping our coaches and volunteers with the knowledge and resources needed to create programs that are inclusive, accessible, and supportive for children with autism and their families.”“We are pleased to partner with AYSO to help ensure children with autism have access to organized youth sports and the opportunity to participate alongside their peers,” said Lisa Ackerman, Executive Director of TACA. “By delivering education and practical resources for coaches and families, this collaboration strengthens inclusive practices both on and off the field. As autism diagnoses continue to rise nationwide, initiatives like this are increasingly important to support families and communities.”###About the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO)Founded in 1964 in Torrance, California, the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is the birthplace of organized youth soccer in the United States and a proud member of the U.S. Soccer Federation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, AYSO has introduced millions of children to the game through its Six Philosophies—Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship, and Player Development.Today, AYSO is the world’s largest soccer alum community, nurturing players who have gone on to compete at every level – from grassroots programs to the professional stage. As North America prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AYSO continues to lead the way in making soccer accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Each year, AYSO supports more than 150,000 games and serves nearly half a million players and volunteers across the U.S.Learn more at AYSO.orgAbout The Autism Community in Action (TACA)Founded in 2000, The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, support, and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, California, TACA serves families nationwide through evidence-based education, community programs, and direct family support resources. With more than 61,000 active members across the United States, TACA is a trusted resource for families at every stage of the autism journey. Learn more at www.tacanow.org

