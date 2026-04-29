AYSO Partners with Women's Coaching Alliance to Expand Women's Leadership

AYSO logo Women's Coaching Alliance

New collaboration opens coaching development, mentorship, and leadership pathways for women across AYSO regions nationwide.

Women have always been at the heart of what makes AYSO work. This partnership with the Women's Coaching Alliance gives us the tools and structure to do more.” — Jenni Luke, National Executive Director, AYSO

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), the US’s birthplace of soccer, today announced a new partnership with the Women's Coaching Alliance ( WCA ) to expand coaching development, mentorship, and leadership opportunities for women across AYSO's national network of Regions. The partnership is designed to lower barriers to entry and create structured pathways that help more women step into coaching and leadership roles at every level of the organization.Through the partnership, AYSO and WCA will work together to connect women with local AYSO Regions, deliver targeted leadership development programming, and build support systems that sustain long-term volunteer success. New learning opportunities will include featured workshops at AYSO Expo events and expanded resources through AYSOU, AYSO's volunteer education platform. Additional program details, timelines, and regional rollout information will be announced as the collaboration develops.Women already serve as coaches, referees, board members, and mentors throughout AYSO's network of more than 500 regions across the United States. This partnership builds on that foundation by introducing formal development infrastructure, connecting women not only to opportunities within their local regions, but to a broader community of leaders invested in the growth of the game and the organization."Women have always been at the heart of what makes AYSO work; as coaches, mentors, board members, and advocates for every child on the field," said Jenni Luke, National Executive Director, American Youth Soccer Organization. "This partnership with the Women's Coaching Alliance gives us the tools and structure to do more. When we invest in women's leadership at every level of this organization, we raise the quality of the experience for every player, family, and volunteer we serve."“We’re thrilled to be partnering with AYSO nationally", said Pam Baker, Women's Coaching Alliance founder. "Having collaborated with AYSO regions since WCA began in 2022, we’ve seen the strength of this community and the influence of its coaches. Together, we’re opening more doors for young women to lead through coaching in their own communities—and by growing the number of women coaches, even more kids, both boys and girls, have the opportunity to play on an AYSO team. We’re excited to build on that momentum.”For more information about AYSO's partnership with the Women's Coaching Alliance or to explore coaching and leadership opportunities in your region, visit AYSO.org /volunteer.About the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO)Founded in 1964 in Torrance, California, the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is the birthplace of organized youth soccer in the United States and a proud member of the U.S. Soccer Federation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, AYSO has introduced millions of children to the game through its Six Philosophies — Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship, and Player Development.Today, AYSO is the world's largest soccer alum community, nurturing players who have gone on to compete at every level — from grassroots programs to the professional stage. As North America prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AYSO continues to lead the way in making soccer accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Each year, AYSO supports more than 150,000 games and serves nearly half a million players and volunteers across the U.S. Learn more at AYSO.org.About the Women's Coaching Alliance (WCA)The Women’s Coaching Alliance (WCA) is on a mission to develop female leaders through coaching youth sports. WCA provides female athletes ages 15-26 coaching opportunities along with mentorship, training and compensation. Coaching gives them the skills and confidence to step into future leadership roles where they'll inspire the next generation and pave the way for a more equitable future in sports and beyond.Learn more at WomensCoachingAlliance.org.

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