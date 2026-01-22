Litho Forum Opens a New Space for Web3 Builders, Developers, and Contributors

A community-driven platform supporting collaboration and discussion across a multichain ecosystem

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litho Forum is opening a new community space designed to bring together Web3 builders, developers, and contributors across the Lithosphere ecosystem. The platform is being introduced as a centralized hub for discussion, collaboration, and knowledge sharing within the growing Lithosphere network.As activity across AI-powered and multichain blockchain infrastructure continues to expand, Litho Forum provides a structured environment for ecosystem participants to engage in technical discussions, share development insights, and collaborate on initiatives shaping the future of decentralized technology. The platform supports open dialogue while encouraging meaningful participation across all levels of the ecosystem.Litho Forum is designed to host ecosystem updates, governance-related discussions, and community feedback in a transparent and organized manner. By creating a dedicated space for contributors to connect and exchange ideas, the forum aims to strengthen coordination and collaboration across the Lithosphere ecosystem.“Strong ecosystems are built on open communication and shared knowledge,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Litho Forum creates a space where builders and contributors can engage directly, exchange ideas, and help guide the evolution of decentralized infrastructure.”The platform is accessible to the public and is expected to evolve alongside the Lithosphere ecosystem. Litho Forum is positioned to serve as a long-term community resource supporting collaboration, innovation, and sustained ecosystem growth.About Litho ForumLitho Forum is a community-focused discussion platform created to support communication and collaboration across the Lithosphere ecosystem, offering structured spaces for technical dialogue, ecosystem updates, governance discussions, and community engagement.

