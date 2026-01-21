Suspect Sought in Georgia Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who shot a man in Northwest.

On Saturday, November 29, 2025, at approximately 4:45 a.m., the victim was walking towards their vehicle in the 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest when they saw the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of their vehicle. When the victim attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle the suspect shot the victim. The suspect fled on foot before the police arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25180598

###