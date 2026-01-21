MPD Makes Arrest in 2023 Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announces that an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred in 2023.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, at approximately 8:05 am, Seventh District officers responded to the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Little Price Jr., of Bladensburg, MD.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to DC Jail and charged an 18-year-old male, of Southeast, with First Degree Murder while Armed. The suspect was 15 years old at the time of the offense. Following his booking, he was remanded back into the custody of the DC Department of Corrections.

CCN: 23079474

