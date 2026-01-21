MPD Investigating Death in November 2025 Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a death from a crash that occurred in November of 2025 on Irving Street, Northeast.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, at approximately 5:31 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the Unit block of Irving Street, Northeast for the report of a traffic crash involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation determined that a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was driving westbound in the Unit block of Irving Street, Northeast. The driver lost consciousness and struck the rear of a black 2014 Honda Accord. The Hyundai mounted a curb and struck a pole. AMR responded to the scene and transported the driver of the Hyundai to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver remained at the hospital until he was pronounced dead on Friday, November 28, 2025.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was related to injuries sustained from the crash.

The decedent has been identified as 62-year-old Leroy Farrow, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.