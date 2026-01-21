Ellaville, GA (January 21, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Donna Lynn McChargue, age 50, of Ellaville, GA, with 29 counts of Theft by Taking.

In October of 2025, the GBI was requested by the Southwestern District Attorney’s Office to investigate McChargue, who is the City Manager of Ellaville. During the investigation, suspicious purchases and withdrawals made by McChargue were found.

McChargue was booked into the Schley County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.