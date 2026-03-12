Eastman, Georgia (March 11, 2026) – At the request of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is investigating the deaths of Jonathan Lee Groves, age 48, of Eastman, GA, and Rex Willis Giddens, age 60, of Eastman, GA.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 3400 block of Eastman Dublin Highway in Eastman, GA. Once deputies entered the home, they discovered that Groves had been shot. Groves was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation shows that Groves was shot by Giddens. Law enforcement officers later found Giddens in the woods near the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Giddens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies of Groves and Giddens will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.