Houston County, GA (March 12, 2026) - Following a proactive, multi-agency online undercover investigation conducted from March 4 through March 6 and coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), 24 people were arrested in an operation targeting sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers in the Houston County area. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations participated in the operation. Thirteen commercial sex workers met with victim advocates and were offered services.

As a result of this operation, the following people were arrested and charged:

Ahmad Rice, age 25, of Perry, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Anthony Chase Hickey, age 32, of Ball Ground, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Armon Khalil Taylor, age 29, of Warner Robins, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Brandon T. Smith, age 25, of Smithville, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Bronwood Chad Smith, age 52, of Gordon, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Charles Fred Hobbs, II, age 44, of Bonaire, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Courtney McGriff, age 52, of Cordele, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Courtney Mills, age 39, of Perry, GA, was charged with Pandering.

David Deonta Williams, age 34, of Byron, GA, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines, Obstruction, and Probation Violation.

Gustavo Hernandez, age 24, of Macon, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Hakeem Jerome Dunning, age 36, of Kathleen, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Jason L. Winer, age 50, of Bonaire, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Javier Zarate Alvarado, age 43, of Warner Robins, GA, was charged with Pandering and had an active removal order from the United States.

Jeffery Michael McKay, age 45, of Warner Robins, GA, was charged with Pimping, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Joseph Bailem, Jr., age 36, of Kathleen, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Landon Borders, age 17, of Hawkinsville, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Marcell Antron Cone, Jr., age 25, of Macon, GA, was charged with Pimping.

Michael Antoine Douglas, age 50, of Kathleen, GA, was charged with Pimping.

Rajiv Yadav, age 33, of Macon, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Roderequist O. Warren, age 33, of Byron, GA, was charged with Pimping.

Ryeena Unique Mallory, age 22, of Macon, GA, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant out of Centerville, GA.

Steven Craig Hilliard, age 54, of Eastman, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Steven Lewis Melanson, age 61, of Fort Valley, GA, was charged with Pandering.

Tajh Shaheen Brooks, age 32, of Warner Robins, GA, was charged with Prostitution, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana Less than 1 Ounce, and Identity Fraud.

“Operation Rockin’ Robins” involved several months of planning and the collaboration of several law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking. The arrestees, ranging in age from 17 to 61, traveled from areas around Houston County, GA, with the intent to purchase sex or sell sex commercially.

The goal of “Operation Rockin’ Robins” was to apprehend individuals attempting to purchase sex and to offer support and services to those being exploited. The objective was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers through this two-fold approach.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2125. All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s Statewide Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Houston County Solicitor-General’s Office for prosecution.