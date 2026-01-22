H2 Audio Introduces the Olympic 1100 Series Recording Console

The first new Helios analog console to be released in over 50 years

This is the first Helios analog console to be released in 50 years. H2 Audio couldn’t be more excited about this product launch, as it represents the next generation of the legendary Helios sound” — Perry Tell, Co-Founder, H2 Audio.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit-based H2 Audio today announced the launch of the H2 Audio Olympic 1100 Series, a new analog recording console designed to bring the unmistakable character of classic Helios consoles into modern recording environments. The Olympic 1100 Series will debut at the NAMM Show 2026 - Booth #14112

Inspired by the legendary Helios consoles used to capture some of the most iconic recordings in history, the Olympic 1100 Series is built on H2 Audio’s belief that recording gear should empower audio professionals to shape sound - not neutralize it. The desk delivers the open, warm, and fast tone Helios is known for, while incorporating modern refinements required by today’s audio professionals and recording studios.

Hand-built in Detroit and inspired by the legacy of Olympic Studios, the Olympic 1100 Series reflects H2 Audio’s commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and long-term stewardship. Designed with premium components and an emphasis on serviceability, the console is intended to be used daily, not preserved behind glass, and to hold its value over decades of work.

H2 Audio’s re-engineered Helios lineage has been trusted by legendary producers including Eddie Kramer, Dave Cobb, Don Was, and Joe Chiccarelli, and continues to resonate with modern engineers seeking warmth, depth, and authenticity in their sound. The Olympic 1100 Series extends that legacy to a new generation of professional studio engineers, artists and record producers.

At its core, the Olympic 1100 Series represents H2 Audio’s broader mission: to help producers and audio engineers achieve iconic sound with reliable, high-quality music production tools. Historically, Helios is the connection to the apex of analog recording as used by the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and many others. It carries a responsibility to improve standards, inspire performances, and serve the artists who trust it when the red light turns on.

The H2 Audio Olympic 1100 Series will be available for demonstrations and previews at NAMM 2026 at booth #14112.

For press inquiries or to schedule a private preview:

info@h2audio.com

www.h2audio.com

