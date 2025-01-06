Edenspiekermann Names Perry Tell as CEO of North America

Perry Tell, CEO of Edenspiekermann US

Edenspiekermann, a leading independent design consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Perry Tell as CEO of its North American operations.

“With his entrepreneurial mindset and big-agency expertise, Tell is the perfect leader to strengthen our footprint in the U.S.,” said Alexander Trommen, CEO and Founder of Appsfactory, Edenspiekermann’s Germany-based parent company.

As CEO, Tell will lead the agency’s consulting practice and spearhead strategic initiatives to drive innovation and growth. With a proven track record in digital product strategy, Tell is committed to leveraging emerging technologies to redefine traditional design and development processes. His vision is to position Edenspiekermann as a global leader in branding and product design.

One of Tells’s first initiatives will be the rollout of a series of automotive-based applications for brands seeking to connect with their customers while they are in transit, reflecting Edenspiekermann’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital experiences.

Tell’s career spans leadership roles at renowned agencies and organizations, including Managing Director at AKQA Leap (Potato), Head of Business Development at Native Design, VP of New Business Development at Continuum, and VP of Strategy & Business Development at Saatchi & Saatchi. Before his career in business, Tell was a recording artist and songwriter signed to Warner Brothers Records.

For more information, visit www.edenspiekermann.com and meet Tell in person at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, January 7–10, 2025.

About Edenspiekermann

Edenspiekermann is a digital innovation and product design agency with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Berlin. Founded by Erik Spiekermann, the agency has been at the forefront of product innovation and design for over 30 years. Specializing in strategy, product and service design, brand innovation, and software development, Edenspiekermann partners with leading brands across industries, including automotive, healthcare, financial services, and consumer products. Clients include Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull, Autodesk, Deutsche Bahn, Vanguard, and Lucid Motors.

www.edenspiekermann.com

