Truvio launches unified platform to close the ERP value gap for Microsoft Dynamics customers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truvio, a Microsoft-native software provider, today announced the launch of its new brand and unified platform, bringing together finance, operations, and commerce solutions designed to help organizations realize more value from Microsoft Dynamics 365.Formerly operating under the SignUp Software name, Truvio reflects the company’s strategic evolution following the expansion of its product portfolio in recent years. The new brand brings together proven solutions previously known under brands such as SignUp Software (including ExFlow and Axtension), DynamicWeb, and SKsoft into a single, cohesive portfolio built for Dynamics 365.Truvio was created to address a growing challenge faced by ERP customers: while platforms like Dynamics 365 provide a strong foundation, many organisations struggle to achieve the expected outcomes due to fragmented add-ons, manual workarounds, and disconnected processes. Truvio closes this ERP value gap by embedding practitioner expertise, intelligent automation, and governed workflows directly into the ERP environment.“ERP transformation doesn’t end at go-live,” said Joakim Alm, CEO of Truvio. “Truvio was created to help organisations move beyond implementation and deliver real, scalable outcomes. By unifying finance, operations, and commerce inside Dynamics, we simplify complexity, strengthen control, and enable better decisions at scale.”The Truvio portfolio supports core enterprise processes across finance automation, operations and project execution, digital commerce, and governed workflows, all delivered as Microsoft-native solutions designed to reduce risk and accelerate time to value for customers and partners.The launch of Truvio represents a strategic evolution rather than a change in ownership or operations. The company continues to operate as the same legal entity, with the same teams, products, and customer and partner relationships.From a data protection and privacy perspective, personal data continues to be processed by the same organization in accordance with existing consents and applicable data protection regulations, including GDPR. The brand change does not affect how personal data is collected, used, or stored.About TruvioTruvio is a Microsoft-native software provider unifying finance, operations, and commerce inside Dynamics 365. Built to close the ERP value gap, Truvio embeds practitioner expertise and intelligent automation directly into business processes to help organizations reduce complexity, strengthen controls, and realize more value from their ERP investments.Visit truvio.com for more information.

